Альтернативи - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite – це американський веб-сайт з організації подій і продажу квитків. Сервіс дозволяє користувачам переглядати, створювати та рекламувати місцеві події. Послуга стягує плату з організаторів подій в обмін на онлайн-послуги продажу квитків, якщо подія не є безкоштовною. Eventbrite, запущена в ...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor — це просте безкоштовне рішення для продажу квитків на події будь-яких форм і розмірів. Зареєструйтеся безкоштовно, отримайте свою першу подію в прямому ефірі та продавайте квитки онлайн.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource — це проста у використанні БЕЗКОШТОВНА онлайн-система продажу квитків на будь-який тип місця чи події. Рекламуйте, керуйте та продавайте свої квитки на події онлайн - усе БЕЗКОШТОВНО!
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Програма № 1 для продажу квитків на події для професіоналів, які продають квитки онлайн Продавайте квитки онлайн на свій фестиваль, ферму, ярмарок, концерт, музей тощо. TicketSpice простий у використанні, має широкі можливості налаштування та неймовірно доступний.