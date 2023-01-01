Альтернативи - Respondent Participant
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Інструменти тестування та дослідження зручності використання для покращення взаємодії з клієнтами в Інтернеті від UserTesting, платформи Human Insight. Програмне забезпечення CX № 1 у галузі G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Платіть по ходу роботи Інструмент тестування користувачів без підписки чи щомісячної плати. Отримайте кращу інформацію від нашої панелі високоякісних тестувальників всього за 30 доларів США за тестувальника.
dscout
dscout.com
Платформа якісних досліджень dscout використовує програму для мобільних пристроїв і понад 100 тисяч зацікавлених учасників, щоб ефективно знімати відео в даний момент і полегшувати аналіз...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Найпростіший спосіб вести асинхронні відеорозмови. Залучайте свою спільноту, залучайте нових талантів, створюйте кращих потенційних клієнтів і багато іншого.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Використовуйте нашу найсучаснішу платформу для дослідження користувачів і глобальну групу з понад 1,6 мільйона, щоб покращити досвід клієнтів і користувачів.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Поєднання дослідників з учасниками. Залучайте будь-яку аудиторію учасників або знаходьте платні можливості дослідження будь-яким методом дослідження по всьому світу.
Senja
senja.io
Збирати відгуки не легше, ніж це. Збирайте текстові та відео відгуки. Поділіться ними всюди. Конвертуйте більше відвідувачів і укладайте більше угод!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Наша платформа відеодосліджень, що базується на штучному інтелекті, дозволяє командам MR, UX та CX розуміти людей, продукти та досвід у контексті повсякденного життя. Дослідники, дизайнери та менеджери з продуктів, яких ми підтримуємо, використовують Indeemo в контекстах B2C та B2B для різноманітних...