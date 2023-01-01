Альтернативи - PromoRepublic
IONOS
ionos.com
Доступ до всього світу IONOS: контракти, продукти та дані про клієнтів, замовлення або зміна послуг – тепер захищений паролем вхід.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush пропонує рішення для SEO, PPC, контенту, соціальних мереж і конкурентних досліджень. Довіряють понад 6000000 маркетологів у всьому світі
Moz
moz.com
За підтримки найбільшої спільноти пошуковиків на планеті Moz створює інструменти, які полегшують пошукову оптимізацію, вхідний маркетинг, створення посилань і контент-маркетинг. Почніть безкоштовну 30-денну пробну версію вже сьогодні!
Thryv
thryv.com
Керуйте клієнтами в будь-який час, у будь-якому місці та на будь-якому пристрої за допомогою програмного забезпечення для малого бізнесу Thryv: CRM, текстовий та електронний маркетинг, соціальні мережі, веб-сайти тощо.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye — це комплексна платформа для клієнтів. Понад 60 000 компаній різного розміру щодня використовують BirdEye, щоб їх можна було знайти в Інтернеті за допомогою оглядів, клієнти обирали за допомогою текстових повідомлень і були найкращою компанією за допомогою інструментів для опитування та ана...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Розвивайте свій бренд® за допомогою маркетингової платформи №1 для малого бізнесу.
Yext
yext.com
Yext — це технологічна компанія Нью-Йорка, яка працює в сфері онлайн-бренд-менеджменту. Він пропонує оновлення бренду за допомогою своєї хмарної мережі додатків, пошукових систем та інших засобів. Компанію заснували в 2006 році Говард Лерман, Браян Дістелбургер і Брент Мец. Останні дані показали, що...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Найпростіший спосіб продавати цифрові рішення під власним брендом. Vendasta — це біла платформа для компаній, які надають цифрові рішення малому та середньому бізнесу.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi — це маркетингова платформа для брендів, що працюють у різних місцях. Ми надаємо таким компаніям, як Ace Hardware, Sport Clips і Anytime Fitness, можливість зв’язуватися з місцевою аудиторією через усі маркетингові канали.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers – це нагороджена компанія, що розробляє програмне забезпечення для відгуків клієнтів. Отримати більше відгуків. Відповідайте клієнтам. Дізнайтеся про досвід клієнтів.
Mobal
mobal.io
Легко керуйте всіма даними про свою компанію з одного місця. Ми робимо керування інформацією про вашу компанію веселим, швидким і приємним.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter надає брендам, що працюють у кількох місцях, локальну інформацію та інструменти, необхідні для моніторингу, аналізу та покращення досвіду клієнтів у масштабі.
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup трансформує онлайн-присутність брендів за допомогою трьохстороннього підходу: локальні списки, управління репутацією та управління соціальними мережами. За допомогою Synup бренди можуть надавати відповідний і надійний бізнес-контент у всіх місцях і на всіх медіа-каналах на одній цілісній інфор...
GoSite
gosite.com
Залучайте більше клієнтів, отримуйте гроші швидше, повертайте час із GoSite. Проста технологія для домашніх послуг і власників малого бізнесу. Досвід не потрібен.
UpCity
upcity.com
У UpCity ми створюємо та підтримуємо успішні відносини між компаніями та постачальниками послуг B2B. Знайдіть свого наступного партнера вже сьогодні!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Через автоматизацію каналів маркетингу Одна платформа для всіх ваших потреб у розподіленому маркетингу
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX забезпечує видимість вашого найближчого офісу, сприяючи залученню від відкриття до покупки та далі.