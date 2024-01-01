Альтернативи - Prezly
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Дізнайтеся, як Meltwater допомагає командам PR і маркетингу відстежувати медіа-висвітлення як у новинах, так і в соціальних мережах, а також покращувати управління брендом.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. – це компанія зі зв’язків із громадськістю та медіа-програмне забезпечення та постачальник послуг. Компанія зареєстрована на Кайманових островах зі штаб-квартирою в Чикаго, Іллінойс; з клієнтами по всьому світу. Компанія стала публічною шляхом зворотного злиття в червні 2017 року. Окрім ...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Найкраща у своєму класі служба моніторингу медіа для телебачення, радіо, новин, подкастів і соціальних мереж, а також найточніша база даних контактів зі ЗМІ в галузі.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (раніше MediaMiser) є постачальником програмного забезпечення для моніторингу та аналізу ЗМІ та професійних послуг для спеціалістів зі зв’язків з громадськістю та маркетингу. Agility PR Solutions використовує запатентовану технологію для моніторингу, агрегування, аналізу та обмі...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Знайдіть найкращий вміст. Співпрацюйте з впливовими особами, які мають значення. Використовуйте наші статистичні дані щодо вмісту, щоб генерувати ідеї, створювати високоефективний вміст, відстежувати ефективність і виявляти впливових осіб. BuzzSumo підтримує стратегії понад 500 тис. маркетологів і...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream — це веб-програмне забезпечення, яке допомагає найкращим світовим маркетологам просувати свої продукти, послуги та вміст, створюючи посилання, рекламу та бренди.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Використовуйте Muck Rack, щоб знайти журналістів, залучити пресу до своєї історії, стежити за новинами та звітувати про вплив вашого PR. Журналісти можуть створювати портфоліо та прискорювати свою кар’єру.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Провідна маркетингова платформа для впливових людей Octoly допомагає брендам підвищити свою помітність, зміцнити довіру та збільшити продажі, об’єднуючи перевірених мікроінфлюенсерів і споживачів у масштабі. Бренди використовують нашу підібрану спільноту, щоб створювати публікації в соціальних мере...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ змінить ваші відносини зі ЗМІ. В одному місці ви можете створювати списки ЗМІ, розповсюджувати прес-релізи, презентувати свою історію та читати звіти про прес-релізи. Це робить обмін новинами миттєвим і безпроблемним.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Автоматично збирайте та повідомляйте про висвітлення в ЗМІ. PeakMetrics у режимі реального часу витягує аналітичну інформацію та створює корисні дані з мільйонів неструктурованих міжканальних медіа-даних.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud пропонує найповнішу в світі наскрізну технологію подій і супутні послуги для створення й керування подіями. Керуйте всім життєвим циклом своїх подій, незалежно від місця, формату, розміру чи тривалості – від окремих сеансів до постійного досвіду. Notified дозволяє організаторам ...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger від Sprout Social здійснив революцію в індустрії маркетингу в соціальних мережах для деяких найбільших сучасних брендів і агентств, зокрема Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline і Dolce & Gabbana. Платформа соціального аналізу на основі даних ...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Знайдіть впливових осіб за лічені секунди. Миттєвий доступ до інфлюенсерів Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok і Twitch за місцезнаходженням і категорією. Проаналізуйте свою аудиторію та зв’яжіться з нею.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Підсилюйте свої PR-кампанії за допомогою PressRush База даних контактів ЗМІ, списки ЗМІ та пошук журналістів для зв’язків з громадськістю
Postaga
postaga.com
Залучайте більше потенційних клієнтів, налагоджуйте стосунки та отримуйте зворотні посилання за допомогою ефективної, легкої, холодної електронної пошти та платформи для продажу.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Відкрийте для себе вплив PR в Інтернеті! Слідкуйте за тим, що говорять про ваш бренд, створюйте свою історію, визначте та залучайте свою аудиторію та аналізуйте результати.