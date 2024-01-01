Альтернативи - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ — провідне в світі рішення для автоматизації партнерства, яке виявляє, керує, захищає та оптимізує всі канали партнерства, досягаючи справжнього експоненціального зростання.
LTK
shopltk.com
Купуйте останні новинки в галузі моди, дому, краси та фітнесу від впливових людей LTK, яким ви довіряєте. Ідеї робочого одягу, весільні сукні для гостей, туристичні образи та багато іншого.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN — це найкраще програмне забезпечення для маркетингу для брендів електронної комерції. Наша платформа на основі штучного інтелекту включає в себе 32 м+ набору впливових осіб, кімнату для роботи з кампаніями, звіти та аналітику, оплату та виконання продуктів, повну медіа-бібліотеку вмісту тощо.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Програмне забезпечення для керування відносинами з партнерами для масштабування будь-якої програми: афілійованої програми, торгового посередника, маркетингу тощо. Дізнайтеся, чому компанії SaaS розвиваються завдяки PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole — це компанія з аналітики хештегів і соціальних мереж, яка надає дані в режимі реального часу з відстеженням хештегів для Twitter, Instagram і Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Дізнайтеся, як Meltwater допомагає командам PR і маркетингу відстежувати медіа-висвітлення як у новинах, так і в соціальних мережах, а також покращувати управління брендом.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Маркетингова платформа Influencer Affable дозволяє глобальним брендам, агентствам і брендам електронної комерції D2C легко знаходити впливових осіб, керувати кампаніями та вимірювати рентабельність інвестицій! Перевірені особи впливу. 100+ клієнтів.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Оптимізуйте цифровий шлях клієнта. Уніфікована платформа програмного забезпечення для взаємодії з клієнтами та програмного забезпечення для керування соціальними медіа від Emplifi усуває розрив у CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Універсальне рішення для розширення можливостей вашого маркетингу з впливовим фактором. Керуйте повним життєвим циклом своїх впливових маркетингових кампаній.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr — це система записів для маркетингу впливових осіб на основі даних, яку маркетологи використовують, щоб інвестувати в правильні стратегії, оптимізувати кампанії та масштабувати програми.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Провідна маркетингова платформа для впливових людей Octoly допомагає брендам підвищити свою помітність, зміцнити довіру та збільшити продажі, об’єднуючи перевірених мікроінфлюенсерів і споживачів у масштабі. Бренди використовують нашу підібрану спільноту, щоб створювати публікації в соціальних мере...
StarNgage
starngage.com
У StarNgage ми віримо, що соціально поширений візуальний контент – це майбутнє реклами. Зараз це відбувається в Instagram, і ми хочемо допомогти брендам у цій пригоді та виграти в Instagram. Ця платформа дозволяє брендам оцінювати свої маркетингові зусилля в Instagram і залучати впливових людей до с...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero — це потужне програмне забезпечення для афілійованих, впливових і реферальних маркетингових програм, все в одному. Починаючи лише з 49 доларів за годину дня, GrowthHero масштабується разом з вами! Повністю гнучкі інструменти для вашого успіху: - Портал для партнерів із білим міткою, повні...
Influence.co
influence.co
Усе, що вам потрібно, щоб це зробити як творець. Приєднуйтесь до першої професійної мережі, створеної для впливових людей і творців. Створіть свій профіль сьогодні, щоб заробляти гроші, вчитися один у одного та знайомитися з людьми через спільноти.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Платформа № 1 створеного користувачами контенту для створення та публікації кампаній UGC у різних маркетингових точках взаємодії. Ідеальна платформа UGC для підвищення довіри до бренду, обізнаності, залучення користувачів і успішних продажів.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr — одна з провідних маркетингових компаній із впливовим впливом, яка зв’язує потрібних впливових осіб і амбасадорів брендів із провідними брендами. Відвідайте наш веб-сайт сьогодні.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Оплачений хештег — знайдіть відповідність творцям, запускайте кампанії та створюйте білий список творців — на одній платформі. Інфлюенсерський маркетинг тепер безпечний, простий і швидкий.
Audiense
audiense.com
Усе, що вам потрібно, щоб зрозуміти аудиторію та отримати кращі маркетингові результати, результати в соціальних мережах, результати впливу, медіа-стратегії, стратегії зростання або рентабельність витрат на рекламу. Помістіть сегментацію споживачів і культурні знання в центр своєї стратегії та дайт...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Стимулюйте продажі через Creator Marketing. Інфлюенсерський маркетинг, партнерські програми, керування творцями, створений користувачами контент, амбасадори бренду: будуйте цінні партнерства для розвитку свого бізнесу.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash — це маркетингова платформа для впливових людей, яка використовує унікальну технологію контенту на основі ШІ, щоб допомогти брендам і агентствам масштабувати свої програми для творців. Відкрийте для себе справжніх творців, виміряйте вплив своїх кампаній і керуйте всіма своїми даними в одн...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics — це перша на ринку Brand Performance Cloud на основі штучного інтелекту, яка надає понад 1200 клієнтам програмне забезпечення та дані, необхідні для поєднання стратегії з виконанням. Його Brand Performance Cloud допомагає керівникам запускати кампанії, розширювати охоплення, вимірюва...
CisionOne
cision.one
Сформуйте майбутнє свого бренду. У режимі реального часу. Щоб ефективно орієнтуватися в сучасному медіа-ландшафті, командам із зв’язків із громадськістю та комунікацій потрібна нова платформа — платформа, яка використовує потужність штучного інтелекту, надає інформацію про медіа в режимі реального ч...
Later
later.com
Later — це платформа маркетингу та комерції в соціальних мережах, яка допомагає власникам бізнесу, творцям, агентствам і командам соціальних мереж розвивати свої бренди та бізнес в Інтернеті. Пізніше допоможе вам заощадити час і розвивати свій бізнес, спрощуючи керування всією стратегією соціальних...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive є глобальним партнером у сфері PR та комунікацій. Працюючи з тисячами організацій по всьому світу, ми розуміємо тиск, з яким ви стикаєтеся. Як створення сильного бренду та репутації. Бути очима, вухами та совістю вашої організації. Підтримка C-suite, ширшого бізнесу та його успіху. Ми поєд...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Тисячі провідних світових брендів і роздрібних торговців довіряють технологіям, послугам і досвіду Bazaarvoice, щоб збільшити дохід, розширити охоплення, отримати практичну інформацію та створити лояльних прихильників. Згідно з новим замовленим дослідженням, проведеним Forrester Consulting від імені...