Альтернативи - Partnero
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye — це комплексна платформа для клієнтів. Понад 60 000 компаній різного розміру щодня використовують BirdEye, щоб їх можна було знайти в Інтернеті за допомогою оглядів, клієнти обирали за допомогою текстових повідомлень і були найкращою компанією за допомогою інструментів для опитування та ана...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate подбає про всі ваші афілійовані та реферальні маркетингові потреби. Синхронізуйте Tapfiliate із Shopify, WooCommerce та понад 30 іншими інтеграціями.
Talkable
talkable.com
Чудові програми реферального маркетингу ✅ для онлайн-магазинів, місцевого бізнесу та послуг b2b. Програма лояльності для маркетингу, що розвивається. Легко запускати, тестувати та оптимізувати! Нагороджуйте своїх клієнтів!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Процвітаючі бренди створюються за допомогою амбасадорів. Універсальне програмне забезпечення для керування амбасадором бренду, яке інтегрується з Shopify, Amazon і WooCommerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Розвивайте свій бізнес миттєво, щовечора. GrowSurf — це реферальне програмне забезпечення для технологічних стартапів. Наші клієнти бачать 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% щомісячного зростання.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Найпростіший спосіб отримати більше відгуків і створити свою репутацію. Створюйте ажіотаж у соціальних мережах, покращуйте свій SEO та збільшуйте продажі.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Перетворіть своїх найбільших шанувальників на найкращих маркетологів. Rewardful — це простий спосіб для SaaS-компаній налаштувати афілійовані та реферальні програми за допомогою Stripe & Paddle. Просто підключіть свій обліковий запис і дозвольте нам відстежувати рефералів, знижки та комісії для вас...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo — це маркетингова платформа електронної комерції з найсучаснішими рішеннями для відгуків клієнтів, візуального маркетингу, лояльності, рефералів і SMS-маркетингу. Дізнайтеся більше про те, як ваш бренд може стимулювати зростання за допомогою Yotpo тут.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Уявіть, що ваші клієнти допомагають вам збільшити продажі! Рекомендації клієнтів є ключем до вірусного маркетингу та процвітання бізнесу. З ReferralCandy перенесіть цю неймовірну силу впливу однолітків у свій власний магазин.
Smile.io
smile.io
Перетворіть нових клієнтів на постійних за допомогою найнадійнішого у світі додатка лояльності. Понад 125 мільйонів покупців заробляють бали за допомогою Smile. Дайте людям те, що вони люблять.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Відстеження партнерів і рефералів для SaaS. Запустіть власну партнерську та реферальну програму за лічені хвилини. Швидка інтеграція з Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee або з нашим API.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Повне програмне забезпечення для вхідного та вихідного маркетингу B2B. Забезпечте, щоб ваші відділи маркетингу та продажів отримували більше потенційних клієнтів від трафіку на веб-сайті, перетворювали більше відвідувачів на MQL і проводили повні маркетингові кампанії.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Збільшуйте дохід від SaaS Не потрібні сервери чи код. Компанії, які використовують платіжні посилання Stripe, можуть почати відстежувати рефералів за 5 хвилин завдяки нашій інтеграції копіювати та вставляти!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador дає змогу маркетологам збільшувати кількість клієнтів, рефералів і доходів, використовуючи передачу інформації з вуст в уста. Їх програмне забезпечення, зручне для маркетологів, спрощує реферальний маркетинг, автоматизуючи процес реєстрації, відстеження, винагороди та керування вашими клі...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero — це потужне програмне забезпечення для афілійованих, впливових і реферальних маркетингових програм, все в одному. Починаючи лише з 49 доларів за годину дня, GrowthHero масштабується разом з вами! Повністю гнучкі інструменти для вашого успіху: - Портал для партнерів із білим міткою, повні...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Програмне забезпечення для автоматизації електронної пошти, яке надихає на взаємодію. Залучайте свою аудиторію електронною поштою персоналізованим вмістом, який стимулює конверсії. Upland Adestra є провідним світовим постачальником маркетингової електронної пошти від першої особи та маркетингових ...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Програмне забезпечення Account Experience автоматично збирає та розповсюджує відгуки з ваших облікових записів, включно з даними, не пов’язаними з опитуваннями, серед прямих менеджерів у режимі реального часу, щоб допомогти їм зменшити відтік, збільшити продажі та закрити новий бізнес за допомогою р...
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder — це наскрізна платформа для керування корпоративними творцями для маркетингових команд, які прагнуть об’єднати під одним дахом амбасадорів, впливових осіб і афілійованих осіб. Бренди, орієнтовані на споживача, як-от Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation, усі використову...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo — це рішення для фото- та відеомаркетингу, яке спрощує й автоматизує розповсюдження фотографій клієнтів, дозволяючи операторам турів і заходів: - Покращувати враження від гостей за допомогою фотоспогадів. - Заохочуйте маркетинг із вуст в уста за допомогою високоякісних повідомлень клієнтів у...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence — це платформа голосового зв’язку клієнтів, яка автоматизує соціальні докази для команд GTM, генеруючи перевірені тематичні дослідження, відгуки та статистичні дані за лічені хвилини. Використовуючи опитування та огляди сторонніх розробників, UserEvidence постійно фіксує відгуки протяго...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Маркетинг – це експеримент. А наступним чудовим експериментом для вашої стратегії цифрового маркетингу є використання створеного користувачами контенту (UGC) для збільшення аудиторії, посилення залучення аудиторії та збільшення доходу. Це відбувається з LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd співпрацює з найбільш шви...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Найдосконаліша у світі платформа автоматизації маркетингу для розширення можливостей вашого місцевого бізнесу. Отримайте більше клієнтів, збільшите кількість рефералів і покращте утримання клієнтів за допомогою нашого БЕЗКОШТОВНОГО ПРОБНОГО облікового запису. Співпрацюйте з власниками місцевих компа...
Roster
getroster.com
Кожен має вплив, і найкращі бренди використовують Roster, щоб використовувати його. За допомогою Roster компанії перетворюють пристрасних клієнтів на амбасадорів бренду, які підвищують обізнаність у соціальних мережах, стимулюють маркетингові ініціативи, як-от огляди, і збільшують дохід. Комплексний...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch — це складне програмне забезпечення для рефералів і маркетингу лояльності, яке залучає ваших клієнтів, де б вони не відпочивали — у вашому мобільному чи веб-додатку чи поза ним. Деякі з найбільш інноваційних і відомих брендів світу використовують SaaSquatch, щоб винагороджувати своїх прих...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service — це хмарна уніфікована платформа обслуговування клієнтів на базі штучного інтелекту, яка забезпечує безперебійну взаємодію з клієнтами та агентами через 30+ цифрових, соціальних і голосових каналів, а також надає практичну та масштабовану статистику в реальному часі, усуваючи потре...
Reditus
getreditus.com
Збільште свій MRR без попередніх витрат. Платформа партнерської програми для вашого B2B SaaS, виростіть свою партнерську програму на нові висоти.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Залучайте свою трансформацію та своїх людей. Знайдіть і активуйте тригери залучення співробітників у вашій команді для успішної трансформації - за 10 хвилин на тиждень.