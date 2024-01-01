WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Muck Rack

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Дізнайтеся, як Meltwater допомагає командам PR і маркетингу відстежувати медіа-висвітлення як у новинах, так і в соціальних мережах, а також покращувати управління брендом.

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. – це компанія зі зв’язків із громадськістю та медіа-програмне забезпечення та постачальник послуг. Компанія зареєстрована на Кайманових островах зі штаб-квартирою в Чикаго, Іллінойс; з клієнтами по всьому світу. Компанія стала публічною шляхом зворотного злиття в червні 2017 року. Окрім ...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Найкраща у своєму класі служба моніторингу медіа для телебачення, радіо, новин, подкастів і соціальних мереж, а також найточніша база даних контактів зі ЗМІ в галузі.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (раніше MediaMiser) є постачальником програмного забезпечення для моніторингу та аналізу ЗМІ та професійних послуг для спеціалістів зі зв’язків з громадськістю та маркетингу. Agility PR Solutions використовує запатентовану технологію для моніторингу, агрегування, аналізу та обмі...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Знайдіть найкращий вміст. Співпрацюйте з впливовими особами, які мають значення. Використовуйте наші статистичні дані щодо вмісту, щоб генерувати ідеї, створювати високоефективний вміст, відстежувати ефективність і виявляти впливових осіб. BuzzSumo підтримує стратегії понад 500 тис. маркетологів і...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream — це веб-програмне забезпечення, яке допомагає найкращим світовим маркетологам просувати свої продукти, послуги та вміст, створюючи посилання, рекламу та бренди.

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly — це платформа для оповідання, яка допомагає організаціям публікувати, поширювати та володіти своїми історіями з метою створення шанувальників.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Провідна маркетингова платформа для впливових людей Octoly допомагає брендам підвищити свою помітність, зміцнити довіру та збільшити продажі, об’єднуючи перевірених мікроінфлюенсерів і споживачів у масштабі. Бренди використовують нашу підібрану спільноту, щоб створювати публікації в соціальних мере...

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ змінить ваші відносини зі ЗМІ. В одному місці ви можете створювати списки ЗМІ, розповсюджувати прес-релізи, презентувати свою історію та читати звіти про прес-релізи. Це робить обмін новинами миттєвим і безпроблемним.

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Автоматично збирайте та повідомляйте про висвітлення в ЗМІ. PeakMetrics у режимі реального часу витягує аналітичну інформацію та створює корисні дані з мільйонів неструктурованих міжканальних медіа-даних.

IGLeads.io

IGLeads.io

igleads.io

Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals

The Shelf

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud пропонує найповнішу в світі наскрізну технологію подій і супутні послуги для створення й керування подіями. Керуйте всім життєвим циклом своїх подій, незалежно від місця, формату, розміру чи тривалості – від окремих сеансів до постійного досвіду. Notified дозволяє організаторам ...

Tagger Media

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger від Sprout Social здійснив революцію в індустрії маркетингу в соціальних мережах для деяких найбільших сучасних брендів і агентств, зокрема Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline і Dolce & Gabbana. Платформа соціального аналізу на основі даних ...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Знайдіть впливових осіб за лічені секунди. Миттєвий доступ до інфлюенсерів Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok і Twitch за місцезнаходженням і категорією. Проаналізуйте свою аудиторію та зв’яжіться з нею.

PressRush

PressRush

pressrush.com

Підсилюйте свої PR-кампанії за допомогою PressRush База даних контактів ЗМІ, списки ЗМІ та пошук журналістів для зв’язків з громадськістю

Postaga

Postaga

postaga.com

Залучайте більше потенційних клієнтів, налагоджуйте стосунки та отримуйте зворотні посилання за допомогою ефективної, легкої, холодної електронної пошти та платформи для продажу.

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Відкрийте для себе вплив PR в Інтернеті! Слідкуйте за тим, що говорять про ваш бренд, створюйте свою історію, визначте та залучайте свою аудиторію та аналізуйте результати.

