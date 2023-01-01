Альтернативи - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Інструменти тестування та дослідження зручності використання для покращення взаємодії з клієнтами в Інтернеті від UserTesting, платформи Human Insight. Програмне забезпечення CX № 1 у галузі G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail допомагає зберігати, аналізувати та спільно працювати над дослідженнями користувачів в одному місці, спрощуючи перегляд закономірностей, дізнаватися про клієнтів і вирішувати, що робити далі. Серед наших клієнтів Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard,...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics дає змогу компаніям отримувати та реагувати на інформацію про клієнтів, продукт, бренд і досвід співробітників в одному місці.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar – це компанія з аналітики поведінки, яка аналізує використання веб-сайтів, надаючи зворотній зв’язок за допомогою таких інструментів, як теплові карти, записи сеансів і опитування. Він працює з інструментами веб-аналітики, такими як Google Analytics, щоб пропонувати уявлення про те, як люди п...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Платіть по ходу роботи Інструмент тестування користувачів без підписки чи щомісячної плати. Отримайте кращу інформацію від нашої панелі високоякісних тестувальників всього за 30 доларів США за тестувальника.
Marker.io
marker.io
Повідомлення про помилки не повинно бути наукою. Отримайте відгуки про веб-сайт від клієнтів і колег у свій улюблений засіб відстеження помилок, не зводячи розробників з розуму.
dscout
dscout.com
Платформа якісних досліджень dscout використовує програму для мобільних пристроїв і понад 100 тисяч зацікавлених учасників, щоб ефективно знімати відео в даний момент і полегшувати аналіз...
Maze
maze.co
Чудові продукти створені на основі хороших звичок. Зробіть відкриття продукту постійним. Підтверджуйте загальні та щоденні рішення про продукт за допомогою інформації про користувачів, яку вся ваша команда може збирати, споживати та діяти.
Prolific
prolific.co
Збір даних за вимогою, самообслуговування. Prolific допомагає вам залучати високоякісних учасників дослідження для участі у вашому дослідженні, опитуванні чи експерименті.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Наскрізна аналітика SaaS. HockeyStack — це інструмент аналітики SaaS, який об’єднує дані про маркетинг, продукт, дохід і продажі, щоб виявити приховану інформацію, як-от LTV кампанії або швидкість відтоку кожного маркетингового каналу. Без налаштування. Немає коду. СПРОБУЙТЕ БЕЗКОШТОВНО
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Набирайте користувачів із нашої аудиторії з понад 450 000 перевірених споживачів і професіоналів або залучайте власну аудиторію та створюйте базу даних учасників для будь-якого типу дослідження UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl — це безкоштовний інструмент зворотного зв’язку для живих веб-сайтів, як і InVision, призначений для статичних веб-сайтів. Ви можете отримати відгук від свого клієнта та інформацію від вашої команди на веб-сайті в реальному часі або за посиланням. Це дає вам можливість редагувати живі веб-сайт...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap допомагає вашому бізнесу завдяки своїй універсальній платформі зворотного зв’язку створювати кращі та успішніші продукти та послуги за допомогою відгуків клієнтів. Збирайте відгуки користувачів протягом життєвого циклу розробки продукту. Спробуйте безкоштовно.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Дослідження UX, зроблено правильно. Завдяки системі UX Insights від UserZoom ви можете копати глибше та швидше, щоб забезпечити чудовий цифровий досвід протягом життєвого циклу розробки продукту.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy – це компанія нового покоління, що займається аналізом інформації. На базі Gen. AI платформа наскрізної статистики GetWhy надає найкращу у своєму класі інформацію про споживачів з безпрецедентною швидкістю та за невелику частку вартості традиційних компаній, що займаються аналізом. GetWhy пре...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Створюйте кращий цифровий досвід, спираючись на дані. Швидко й легко тестуйте будь-що, від архітектури веб-сайту до прототипів дизайну за допомогою нашого набору спеціалізованих інструментів дослідження користувачів.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Налаштуйте свій перший користувальницький тест всього за кілька хвилин, отримайте перші результати за кілька годин. Userbrain — це ваш швидкий спосіб визначити, що працює для вашого продукту, а що ні.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak — це дослідницька платформа UX, готова допомогти вам у будь-яких викликах, які ви перед нею поставите. Якщо ви коли-небудь задавалися питанням, що думають і відчувають ваші користувачі щодо вашого веб-сайту, програми чи прототипу, вам більше не доведеться здогадуватися. На платформі UXtweak ...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Поєднання дослідників з учасниками. Залучайте будь-яку аудиторію учасників або знаходьте платні можливості дослідження будь-яким методом дослідження по всьому світу.
Discuss
discuss.io
Створений для масштабування якісних досліджень за допомогою генеративної інформації на основі ШІ, що змінює правила гри, Discuss.io є домом для найулюбленіших у світі інструментів дослідження ринку.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Глобальне тестування додатків — це рішення для краудтестування, яке дає змогу командам із забезпечення якості, продукту, UX, інженерних, локалізаційних і цифрових команд тестувати свої продукти та досвід у більш ніж 189 країнах із понад 90 000 професійно перевірених професіоналів, які тестують на ре...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Поєднання дослідників з учасниками. Залучайте будь-яку аудиторію учасників або знаходьте платні можливості дослідження будь-яким методом дослідження по всьому світу.
Userback
userback.io
№1 ВІЗУАЛЬНА ПЛАТФОРМА ВІДГУКІВ КОРИСТУВАЧІВ Відгуки користувачів [@#!#+$?%] важкі. Ось чому понад 20 000 команд розробників програмного забезпечення обирають Userback для автоматизації, оптимізації та структурування своїх циклів зворотного зв’язку, від збору до закриття. - Збагатіть зворотній зв'...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate пропонує комплексне рішення для зворотного зв’язку з клієнтами та співробітниками. Отримуйте корисну інформацію та приймайте рішення на основі даних.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO — це провідний на ринку інструмент тестування A/B, який компанії, що швидко розвиваються, використовують для експериментів і оптимізації коефіцієнта конверсії.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku — це набір інструментів, які допоможуть вам створити високоефективну взаємодію з користувачем із записом відвідувачів, тепловою картою, віджетом відгуків, A/B-тестуванням тощо.
OpenQ
openq.co
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provide...
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.