Альтернативи - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ — провідне в світі рішення для автоматизації партнерства, яке виявляє, керує, захищає та оптимізує всі канали партнерства, досягаючи справжнього експоненціального зростання.
LTK
shopltk.com
Купуйте останні новинки в галузі моди, дому, краси та фітнесу від впливових людей LTK, яким ви довіряєте. Ідеї робочого одягу, весільні сукні для гостей, туристичні образи та багато іншого.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN — це найкраще програмне забезпечення для маркетингу для брендів електронної комерції. Наша платформа на основі штучного інтелекту включає в себе 32 м+ набору впливових осіб, кімнату для роботи з кампаніями, звіти та аналітику, оплату та виконання продуктів, повну медіа-бібліотеку вмісту тощо.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Програмне забезпечення для керування відносинами з партнерами для масштабування будь-якої програми: афілійованої програми, торгового посередника, маркетингу тощо. Дізнайтеся, чому компанії SaaS розвиваються завдяки PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole — це компанія з аналітики хештегів і соціальних мереж, яка надає дані в режимі реального часу з відстеженням хештегів для Twitter, Instagram і Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Дізнайтеся, як Meltwater допомагає командам PR і маркетингу відстежувати медіа-висвітлення як у новинах, так і в соціальних мережах, а також покращувати управління брендом.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Процвітаючі бренди створюються за допомогою амбасадорів. Універсальне програмне забезпечення для керування амбасадором бренду, яке інтегрується з Shopify, Amazon і WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Маркетингова платформа Influencer Affable дозволяє глобальним брендам, агентствам і брендам електронної комерції D2C легко знаходити впливових осіб, керувати кампаніями та вимірювати рентабельність інвестицій! Перевірені особи впливу. 100+ клієнтів.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Інфраструктура зростання для електронної комерції. Приєднуйтеся до тисяч компаній, які використовують роздрібне програмне забезпечення Perpetua для медіарозробки та аналізу, щоб прибутково збільшити масштаби на Amazon, Walmart, Instacart та інших ринках.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Оптимізуйте цифровий шлях клієнта. Уніфікована платформа програмного забезпечення для взаємодії з клієнтами та програмного забезпечення для керування соціальними медіа від Emplifi усуває розрив у CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Універсальне рішення для розширення можливостей вашого маркетингу з впливовим фактором. Керуйте повним життєвим циклом своїх впливових маркетингових кампаній.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr — це система записів для маркетингу впливових осіб на основі даних, яку маркетологи використовують, щоб інвестувати в правильні стратегії, оптимізувати кампанії та масштабувати програми.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Провідна маркетингова платформа для впливових людей Octoly допомагає брендам підвищити свою помітність, зміцнити довіру та збільшити продажі, об’єднуючи перевірених мікроінфлюенсерів і споживачів у масштабі. Бренди використовують нашу підібрану спільноту, щоб створювати публікації в соціальних мере...
StarNgage
starngage.com
У StarNgage ми віримо, що соціально поширений візуальний контент – це майбутнє реклами. Зараз це відбувається в Instagram, і ми хочемо допомогти брендам у цій пригоді та виграти в Instagram. Ця платформа дозволяє брендам оцінювати свої маркетингові зусилля в Instagram і залучати впливових людей до с...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks — це відзначена нагородами маркетингова платформа для впливових людей і сертифікована корпорація B, яка підтримує соціальну комерцію з творцями та провідними споживчими брендами світу. Власна технологія MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, забезпечує стратегічний підбір творців для брендів, я...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero — це потужне програмне забезпечення для афілійованих, впливових і реферальних маркетингових програм, все в одному. Починаючи лише з 49 доларів за годину дня, GrowthHero масштабується разом з вами! Повністю гнучкі інструменти для вашого успіху: - Портал для партнерів із білим міткою, повні...
Influence.co
influence.co
Усе, що вам потрібно, щоб це зробити як творець. Приєднуйтесь до першої професійної мережі, створеної для впливових людей і творців. Створіть свій профіль сьогодні, щоб заробляти гроші, вчитися один у одного та знайомитися з людьми через спільноти.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Платформа № 1 створеного користувачами контенту для створення та публікації кампаній UGC у різних маркетингових точках взаємодії. Ідеальна платформа UGC для підвищення довіри до бренду, обізнаності, залучення користувачів і успішних продажів.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr — одна з провідних маркетингових компаній із впливовим впливом, яка зв’язує потрібних впливових осіб і амбасадорів брендів із провідними брендами. Відвідайте наш веб-сайт сьогодні.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Оплачений хештег — знайдіть відповідність творцям, запускайте кампанії та створюйте білий список творців — на одній платформі. Інфлюенсерський маркетинг тепер безпечний, простий і швидкий.
Audiense
audiense.com
Усе, що вам потрібно, щоб зрозуміти аудиторію та отримати кращі маркетингові результати, результати в соціальних мережах, результати впливу, медіа-стратегії, стратегії зростання або рентабельність витрат на рекламу. Помістіть сегментацію споживачів і культурні знання в центр своєї стратегії та дайт...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Стимулюйте продажі через Creator Marketing. Інфлюенсерський маркетинг, партнерські програми, керування творцями, створений користувачами контент, амбасадори бренду: будуйте цінні партнерства для розвитку свого бізнесу.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold — це канадська маркетингова платформа для впливових людей, яка об’єднує бренди з понад 9000 місцевими мікро-інфлюенсерами. Спростіть керування кампаніями, перегляд вмісту та виплати впливовим особам. Скористайтеся нашими спеціальними рішеннями, зокрема керованими кампаніями, CampaignPlus і бі...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN — це кероване даними програмне забезпечення Influencer Marketing, яке оптимізує ваш робочий процес і стратегії маркетингу Influencer Marketing. Ми націлені на великі та середні компанії та групи. На кожному етапі інфлюенсерського маркетингу у нас є рішення для вас: ◾ Визначайте та відкривай...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre — це всеохоплююча платформа впливових людей на базі штучного інтелекту, яка дозволяє мільйонам впливових людей зв’язуватися зі світовими брендами для ефективної співпраці. А ще краще – Atisfyre є БЕЗКОШТОВНИМ для впливових людей. Atisfyre народився з нашої пристрасті революціонізувати та по...