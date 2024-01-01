Альтернативи - Hugging Face

WebCatalog

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude — це помічник нового покоління зі штучним інтелектом для ваших завдань, незалежно від масштабу.

Synthesys

Synthesys

synthesys.io

AI Voiceover і AI Video Generator. Створюйте наступний професійний аудіовізуальний контент, не витрачаючи гроші на наймання акторів, камер чи аудіообладнання

AfforAI

AfforAI

afforai.com

Ваш другий мозок для максимальної продуктивності. Afforai — це чат-бот штучного інтелекту, який шукає, узагальнює та перекладає інформацію з багатьох джерел для проведення надійних досліджень. Додайте довгі дослідницькі документи до стосів сухих вимог відповідності та витягніть ключові висновки, як...

MonkeyLearn

MonkeyLearn

monkeylearn.com

MonkeyLearn дозволяє легко очистити, позначити та візуалізувати відгуки клієнтів — усе в одному місці. Завдяки передовому штучному інтелекту.

J.D. Power

J.D. Power

jdpower.com

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...

DatumBox

DatumBox

datumbox.com

The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...

Kapiche

Kapiche

kapiche.com

Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...

ReText.AI

ReText.AI

retext.ai

ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...

