Альтернативи - Hovercode

QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
Сканер QR Code є найшвидшим і найзручнішим веб-додатком.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly — це служба скорочення URL-адрес і платформа керування посиланнями. Компанію Bitly, Inc. було засновано в 2008 році. Вона є приватною і розташована в Нью-Йорку. Bitly скорочує 600 мільйонів посилань на місяць для використання в соціальних мережах, SMS та електронною поштою. Bitly заробляє грош...
QR.io
qr.io
Створюйте повністю персоналізовані QR-коди з кольором і формою, логотипом і відстежуйте, скільки людей сканує ваші QR-коди, звідки та в яку дату.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Керування корпоративними посиланнями. Забезпечення співпраці, дотримання вимог і креативності для глобальних команд, щоб покращити кожну взаємодію, захистити ваші дані та створити впевненість у кожному кліку.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode – це виробник QR-кодів №1. Логотип, колір і дизайн, забезпечені конфіденційністю та даними, все включено безкоштовно. Завантажте високоякісні файли для друку вже сьогодні.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io — це найкращий спосіб створювати, ділитися та синхронізувати свої UTM із вашою командою. Припиніть використання безладних електронних таблиць і отримайте хороші дані про кампанію в аналітиці.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Онлайн-генератор унікальних та художніх QR-кодів Перетворіть свої QR-коди на шедевр ШІ Перетворіть свій бренд-маркетинг
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Звичайні QRCodes нудні. Чудові QRC-коди, створені штучним інтелектом, які спонукають вашу аудиторію охоче сканувати їх. 25+ стилів на вибір або просто використовуйте свій власний стиль
QRfy
qrfy.com
Створюйте власні QR-коди та розвивайте свій бізнес чи ідею. Легко створюйте, керуйте своїми QR-кодами та відстежуйте їх статистично.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink — це платформа, яка пропонує набір інструментів, які дозволяють цифровим маркетологам максимально ефективно використовувати свою роботу. Ця платформа пропонує різні типи інструментів цифрового маркетингу, які дійсно працюють. За допомогою цього програмного забезпечення для цифрового марк...
Delivr
delivr.com
З 2008 року це надійний динамічний генератор QR-кодів, що забезпечує конфіденційність, для підключеної упаковки, розумних етикеток, друкованих засобів масової інформації та реклами DOOH. Динамічні QR-коди з надзвичайними можливостями та майже безмежними можливостями. Усе, що вам потрібно для створен...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen — це рівень безконтактної цифрової підтримки Інтернету. Openscreen дає змогу створювати інтерактивні додатки на основі QR-коду за допомогою розширених API, SDK і рішень для ланцюга постачання, торгівлі та залучення клієнтів. Openscreen дозволяє підприємствам зустрічатися, взаємодіяти та з...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Найкращий генератор QR-кодів 🔥 . Створюйте QR-коди з індивідуальним дизайном і логотипом для посилань, PDF-файлів, vCard тощо. ⚡ Отримайте безкоштовні QR-коди зараз!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Створюйте фірмові QR-коди та підвищуйте впізнаваність бренду за допомогою ElkQR. Відстежуйте ефективність кампанії та отримуйте статистичні дані за допомогою детальної аналітики.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR-коди всюди, і з Autonix вони надзвичайно цінні. Autonix — це надійне рішення для відстеження QR-коду, призначене для великих і малих організацій, орієнтоване на агентства, ринки, роздрібну торгівлю, охорону здоров’я, державні органи тощо.