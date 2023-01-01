Альтернативи - DinMo
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, вкл. — це американська компанія, яка розробляє хмарне програмне забезпечення зі штаб-квартирою в Сан-Франциско, Каліфорнія. Він надає (CRM) послуги з управління взаємовідносинами з клієнтами, а також продає додатковий набір корпоративних програм, орієнтованих на обслуговування клієнт...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo — це маркетингова платформа електронної пошти, створена для онлайн-бізнесу з потужною автоматизацією маркетингу електронною поштою та SMS.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimize — це американська компанія, яка створює прогресивне програмне забезпечення для доставки та експериментів для інших компаній. Технологія платформи Optimizely забезпечує A/B-тестування та інструменти багатоваріантного тестування, персоналізацію веб-сайту та можливості перемикання функцій. Шта...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. — це американська технологічна компанія, розташована в Сан-Франциско, штат Каліфорнія, яка виробляє програмне забезпечення для пошуку, моніторингу та аналізу машинно-генерованих даних через веб-інтерфейс. Рішення Splunk Enterprise і Enterprise Cloud збирають, індексують і корелюють реаль...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. пропонує рішення для інтерфейсу прикладного програмування. Компанія збирає, очищає та контролює дані клієнтів за допомогою сегмента, а також надає послуги з інтеграції даних, управління та керування аудиторією. Segment.Io обслуговує клієнтів у штаті Каліфорнія.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Потужна платформа для спільної роботи для команд, щоб збирати, упорядковувати та розуміти свої дані. Перейдіть від ідеї до реалізації за лічені хвилини без коду!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (також пишеться як opentext) — це канадська компанія, яка розробляє та продає програмне забезпечення для управління корпоративною інформацією (EIM). OpenText зі штаб-квартирою у Ватерлоо, Онтаріо, Канада, є найбільшою канадською компанією програмного забезпечення станом на 2014 ...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat — це красива, гнучка та потужна платформа успіху клієнтів. Customer 360, показники здоров’я, підручники, портали для клієнтів тощо.
Customer.io
customer.io
Запускайте електронну пошту, push-повідомлення, SMS, веб-перехоплення тощо за допомогою Customer.io. Отримайте контроль над поведінковими даними, щоб персоналізувати спілкування з клієнтами та стимулювати залучення. Почніть безкоштовно.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Проаналізуйте шлях клієнта на веб-сайтах і в додатках. Набір аналітичних засобів, який зосереджується на конфіденційності користувачів і безпеці даних – ідеальна альтернатива Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Єдиний безкодовий CDXP на основі штучного інтелекту з власно створеними та інтегрованими гіперперсоналізованими маркетинговими каналами.
Contlo
contlo.com
Привітайтеся з автономним генеративним маркетингом. Contlo — це маркетингова платформа нового покоління, створена для першого світу ШІ. Завдяки моделі ШІ вашого бренду та автономним агентам ШІ.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Програмне забезпечення для успіху клієнтів, яке допомагає вам централізувати дані клієнтів, отримати чітке уявлення про здоров’я клієнтів і масштабувати досвід, що сприяє утриманню та зростанню.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace – це компанія Data Science, яка займається програмним забезпеченням як послугою (SaaS), яка надає платформу даних клієнтів B2B. Продукти компанії об’єднують численні джерела даних, джерела першої та третьої сторони з соціальних мереж, баз даних контактів і систем управління взаємовідносина...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium – американська компанія зі штаб-квартирою в США, заснована в 2008 році в Сан-Дієго, Каліфорнія, яка продає корпоративні теги, центр API, платформу даних клієнтів із машинним навчанням і продукти для керування даними.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak забезпечує результати. Єдина інтегрована платформа цифрового маркетингу, якій довіряють понад 1000 провідних роздрібних торговців і брендів для електронної пошти, маркетингу текстових повідомлень, ідентифікації, поведінкових тригерів і міжканальної оркестровки.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Припиніть створення панелі адміністратора, у нас є для вас Отримання панелі адміністратора не повинно займати багато часу. Замість того, щоб створювати його, Forest Admin створює панель адміністратора поверх ваших даних за лічені секунди.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Провідна маркетингова платформа для впливових людей Octoly допомагає брендам підвищити свою помітність, зміцнити довіру та збільшити продажі, об’єднуючи перевірених мікроінфлюенсерів і споживачів у масштабі. Бренди використовують нашу підібрану спільноту, щоб створювати публікації в соціальних мере...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia — це компанія, що надає програмне забезпечення як послугу, співзасновниками якої є Дріс Буйтаерт і Джей Бетсон для надання корпоративних продуктів, послуг і технічної підтримки для відкритої платформи керування веб-контентом Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Подивіться, як універсальна платформа від dotdigital дозволяє створювати автоматизовані маркетингові засоби для залучення ваших контактів за допомогою електронної пошти, SMS, соціальних мереж, push-повідомлень і цільових сторінок.
Totango
totango.com
Totango — це програмне забезпечення для успіху клієнтів, яке допомагає підприємствам збільшити доходи, зменшити відтік, зосереджуючись на шляху клієнта SaaS. Спробуйте Totango безкоштовно.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Ваше сховище даних – це джерело правдивих даних про клієнтів. Hightouch синхронізує ці дані з інструментами, на які покладаються ваші бізнес-команди.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Платформа цифрового досвіду, створена для комерції. Рішення Bloomreach поєднують у собі потужність уніфікованих даних про клієнта та продукт зі швидкістю та масштабом штучного інтелекту та передбачуваним рішенням, тож ви можете надавати чарівні враження, які перетворюються на будь-який канал і в кож...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Запустіть багатоканальні маркетингові кампанії в Інтернеті, мобільних пристроях, електронною поштою та SMS. Використовуйте push-повідомлення та обмін повідомленнями в програмі з легкістю. Plumb5 — це платформа взаємодії з клієнтами в режимі реального часу, яка допомагає маркетологам зберегти залучен...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI — це CDP (платформа даних клієнтів) нового покоління, яка очищає, аналізує та об’єднує всі ваші фрагментовані дані в єдину, просту у використанні інформаційну панель у режимі реального часу.
Insider
useinsider.com
Одна платформа для індивідуального, міжканального досвіду клієнтів. Insider об’єднує дані між каналами, прогнозує майбутню поведінку за допомогою штучного інтелекту та індивідуалізує досвід на одній платформі з найшвидшим часом окупності.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Трансформація даних, звітування та співпраця, що сприяє ефективності, діям і підзвітності.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data допомагає підприємствам використовувати всі дані своїх клієнтів для покращення ефективності кампаній, досягнення операційної ефективності та підвищення цінності бізнесу за допомогою пов’язаних клієнтів. Customer Data Cloud, наш набір рішень для платформи даних клієнтів, об’єднує дані к...
Arena
arena.im
Arena розробляє наступне покоління інструментів для спілкування в прямому ефірі на основі даних першої сторони, щоб створити довірену аудиторію в прямому ефірі всюди. Наші рішення (чат, живий блог, Arena Personas) використовують найпопулярніші функції соціальних медіа, щоб швидко створити глибоку вз...