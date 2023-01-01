Альтернативи - Debutify
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Найшвидше зростаюча біла платформа для агентств цифрового маркетингу. CRM, електронна пошта, двосторонні SMS, конструктор послідовностей тощо!
Podium
podium.com
Надайте своєму бізнесу несправедливу перевагу за допомогою оглядів, обміну повідомленнями, платежів, веб-чату тощо.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com – це датський веб-сайт із відгуками споживачів, заснований у Данії у 2007 році, який містить огляди компаній у всьому світі. Щомісяця публікується майже 1 мільйон нових відгуків. Сайт пропонує безкоштовні послуги для компаній. Фірма покладається на користувачів, програмне забезпечення...
Kenect
kenect.com
Взаємодійте зі своїми клієнтами там, де вони є – надсилаючи текстові повідомлення на їхній телефон. Подвоюйте кількість потенційних клієнтів, створюйте онлайн-огляди, фіксуйте платежі та починайте спілкування у відеочаті за допомогою текстових повідомлень.
Thryv
thryv.com
Керуйте клієнтами в будь-який час, у будь-якому місці та на будь-якому пристрої за допомогою програмного забезпечення для малого бізнесу Thryv: CRM, текстовий та електронний маркетинг, соціальні мережі, веб-сайти тощо.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye — це комплексна платформа для клієнтів. Понад 60 000 компаній різного розміру щодня використовують BirdEye, щоб їх можна було знайти в Інтернеті за допомогою оглядів, клієнти обирали за допомогою текстових повідомлень і були найкращою компанією за допомогою інструментів для опитування та ана...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Використовуйте платформу управління соціальними медіа PromoRepublic, щоб створювати та налаштовувати вміст за допомогою вбудованих інструментів, планувати його розміщення на кількох сторінках соціальних мереж, показувати рекламу та отримувати результати для свого бізнесу.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself – це компанія з управління онлайн-репутацією та забезпечення конфіденційності, яка надає програмне забезпечення та послуги, зокрема: негативні результати Google, особисте брендування, захист приватної інформації, сканування Dark Web тощо.
G2
g2.com
Порівняйте найкраще бізнес-програмне забезпечення та послуги на основі оцінок користувачів і соціальних даних. Огляд програмного забезпечення CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM і маркетингу.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Розвивайте свій бренд® за допомогою маркетингової платформи №1 для малого бізнесу.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Універсальна платформа для успішного локального пошуку · Підніміться в рейтингу, зміцніть свою репутацію та виділяйтеся в локальному пошуку за допомогою BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak сприяє зростанню найпопулярніших програм та ігор у світі, надаючи корисну інформацію в простому інтерфейсі. → Спробуйте нас безкоштовно!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Залучіть клієнтів Платформа обміну бізнес-повідомленнями, яка дає змогу надсилати текстові повідомлення з офісного номера телефону безпосередньо на комп’ютері, тож ви дійсно можете отримати відповідь.
Yext
yext.com
Yext — це технологічна компанія Нью-Йорка, яка працює в сфері онлайн-бренд-менеджменту. Він пропонує оновлення бренду за допомогою своєї хмарної мережі додатків, пошукових систем та інших засобів. Компанію заснували в 2006 році Говард Лерман, Браян Дістелбургер і Брент Мец. Останні дані показали, що...
Broadly
broadly.com
Програмне забезпечення для онлайн-репутації та взаємодії з клієнтами допоможе вам створити свою онлайн-маркетингову стратегію, щоб ви могли залучити рекомендації клієнтів, потенційних клієнтів, відгуки та дохід.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Найпростіший спосіб продавати цифрові рішення під власним брендом. Vendasta — це біла платформа для компаній, які надають цифрові рішення малому та середньому бізнесу.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 Керування перевіркою додатків і інструмент ASO. Аналізуйте відгуки, керуйте рейтингами та відповідайте на відгуки, збільшуйте кількість органічних завантажень для App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Найпростіший спосіб отримати більше відгуків і створити свою репутацію. Створюйте ажіотаж у соціальних мережах, покращуйте свій SEO та збільшуйте продажі.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Найкраща платформа UGC для збору оглядів, історій, каналів соціальних мереж, фотографій і розміщення їх на будь-якому веб-сайті. Автоматично!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo — це маркетингова платформа електронної комерції з найсучаснішими рішеннями для відгуків клієнтів, візуального маркетингу, лояльності, рефералів і SMS-маркетингу. Дізнайтеся більше про те, як ваш бренд може стимулювати зростання за допомогою Yotpo тут.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby — це сучасна автоматизована комунікаційна платформа, інтегрована в DMS, яка спрощує зв’язок із клієнтами та залучення клієнтів. Підніміть ефективність обслуговування вашого дилерського центру до швидкої смуги.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko — це 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ зручна платформа для управління репутацією, яка дозволяє маркетологам і власникам бізнесу економити час завдяки автоматизації. Продукти включають ✅ Керування відгуками, ✅ Соціальні медіа, ✅ PowerListings тощо. Підпишіться на Rannko вже сьогодні! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
Інструменти огляду й оцінки додатків, щоб підвищити рівень обслуговування клієнтів. Платформа для компаній, які серйозно ставляться до відгуків і рейтингів. Appbot надає світового класу огляд і моніторинг рейтингів, відповіді та аналіз.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers – це нагороджена компанія, що розробляє програмне забезпечення для відгуків клієнтів. Отримати більше відгуків. Відповідайте клієнтам. Дізнайтеся про досвід клієнтів.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial — це рішення для керування соціальними мережами для компаній із кількома місцезнаходженнями та профілями. Керуйте всіма своїми публікаціями, рекламою, залученням, оглядами та звітністю з однієї централізованої платформи. MavSocial надає унікальну можливість для компаній, які працюють у кіл...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Системи торгових точок SpotOn і програмне забезпечення для обробки платежів створено для того, щоб працювати так, як ви працюєте. І вас цілодобово та без вихідних 365 підтримують люди, які справді небайдужі.
Mobal
mobal.io
Легко керуйте всіма даними про свою компанію з одного місця. Ми робимо керування інформацією про вашу компанію веселим, швидким і приємним.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource є лідером галузі для відстеження дзвінків, керування потенційними клієнтами та бізнес-аналітичних рішень. Зробіть максимум своїх маркетингових доларів і отримуйте виміряні результати.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter надає брендам, що працюють у кількох місцях, локальну інформацію та інструменти, необхідні для моніторингу, аналізу та покращення досвіду клієнтів у масштабі.
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...