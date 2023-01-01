WebCatalog

Альтернативи - CampaignTracker

elink.io

Створюйте будь-що за допомогою веб-посилань. У elink є все необхідне для збереження закладок і створення веб-сторінок, електронних листів, віджетів RSS-сайтів, посилань на соціальні біографії, соціальних стін, автоматизованого вмісту тощо. Створіть контент за лічені хвилини!

Short.io

Short.io — це програма для скорочення URL-адрес із білими мітками, яка створює короткі посилання на фірмових доменах. Скорочуйте, налаштовуйте та діліться фірмовими URL-адресами зі своєю аудиторією.

Revue

Створіть лояльну аудиторію. Revue дозволяє авторам і видавцям легко надсилати редакційні інформаційні бюлетені — і отримувати гроші.

RocketLink

Додайте пікселі перенацілювання, власний заклик до дії, користувацькі домени до будь-якого посилання, яким ви ділитеся, налаштуйте вигляд мініатюри посилання та перенацілюйте будь-кого, хто клацнув.

Radio.co

Хочете створити радіостанцію? Автоматизуйте свій розклад, транслюйте прямі трансляції та відстежуйте слухачів з однієї простої у використанні платформи. Ласкаво просимо на Radio.co.

Viral Loops

Viral Loops — це платформа вірусного та реферального маркетингу для запуску рейтингових змагань, розіграшів, програм перед запуском і реферальних програм.

ShareASale

Співпрацюйте з ShareASale, щоб стати частиною нашої надійної партнерської маркетингової мережі. Наша мережа надає маркетингові рішення для наших партнерів.

Intellifluence

Intellifluence — це маркетингова служба для впливових людей, яка дозволяє брендам і впливовим особам об’єднуватися, співпрацювати та досягати своїх цілей.

Branalyzer

Branalyzer — це дешевший, найшвидший і найпростіший спосіб дізнатися, що насправді відбувається в Інтернеті.

TinyLetter

TinyLetter пропонує простий і зрозумілий досвід написання для людей, які не шукають розширених звітів або функцій для бізнесу.

BrandBucket

Оригінальний ринок фірмових імен із понад 100 000 підібраних експертами назв компаній на вибір. Отримайте відповідний .com і логотип, а також безкоштовну консультацію щодо брендингу від нашої команди.

Dealers United

To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

datacube AI

datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...

CoolTool

CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.

ConversionFly

ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.

Chainfuel

With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.

Carts Guru

Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...

Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...

Adpiler

Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...

Admailr

Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.

AdLuge

AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.

51Degreees

51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

Vurvey

In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.

RivalFlow AI

Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.

Publisher Discovery

Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...

Origits

Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.

Noosh

Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...

Inbox Mailers

We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.

Hidemyacc

Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines

Growth Champ

Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.

GetCurious

GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...

Geniechat

Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator

Brandintellé

Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.

YouVisit

THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...

WeatherAds

WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...

Viloud

Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...

Review Robin

Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...

ResponseSource

Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...

Genius Link

Geniuslink — найрозумніший у світі засіб скорочення URL-адрес. Створюйте посилання, які динамічно спрямовують користувачів до різних пунктів призначення залежно від їхніх пристроїв, операційних систем, країн і навіть дати кліку.

CallerReady

CallerReady — це платформа для маркетологів, які хочуть розширити свої дзвінкові кампанії. Плата за дзвінок, автоматизація від потенційного клієнта до дзвінка та динамічний розподіл дзвінків

BlogManagement

Blog Management — це платформа, яка дозволяє видавцям, блогерам і власникам веб-сайтів заробляти гроші, розміщуючи контент. Це надійна та надійна платформа, яка дозволяє вам законно продавати гостьові публікації та спонсорований вміст. Власники веб-сайтів можуть додавати свої веб-сайти на платформу ...

Approved Social

Approved Social — це новаторська платформа, розроблена для революції в розробці, затвердженні та запуску цифрових маркетингових кампаній. За своєю суттю Approved Social — це механізм спільного зворотного зв’язку та схвалення, який дає змогу маркетинговим командам, агентствам і брендам оптимізувати с...

FeedWind

FeedWind є одним із провідних постачальників повністю настроюваних і безкоштовних віджетів, які можна інтегрувати на будь-який веб-сайт за лічені хвилини! Деякі з найпопулярніших віджетів включають: RSS Віджет Facebook Віджет Twitter Віджет YouTube Віджет Календаря Google і список можна продовжувати...

Bulk Email Checker

Інструмент перевірки електронної пошти базується на протоколі SMTP, що забезпечує найвищу точність і додаткову корисну інформацію для перевірки/перевірки будь-яких адрес електронної пошти. Введіть адресу електронної пошти та натисніть «Підтвердити», щоб дізнатися, як саме працює інструмент перевірки...

Adspyder

AdSpyder — це майбутня цифрова рекламно-технічна платформа SaaS, яка допомагає окремим особам і компаніям аналізувати рекламні маркетингові кампанії своїх конкурентів і отримувати корисну інформацію, яку можна застосувати до їхніх рекламних кампаній і отримати від них вигоду. Використовуючи adspyder...

MarketMate AI

At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...

E-goi

E-goi — це інструмент автоматизації багатоканального маркетингу, який налічує понад 700 000 користувачів у всьому світі, що дозволяє будь-якій компанії (від мікроблогера до гігантської транснаціональної компанії) керувати всім циклом продажів, від захоплення потенційних клієнтів до конверсії та лоял...

Capsulink

Capsulink — це програма для скорочення URL-адрес, призначена для захисту користувачів від втрати трафіку, пошкодження зовнішніх посилань і втраченого прибутку.

Shared Domains

Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...

Fix Your Funnel

Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...

HeadBidder

Зосередьтеся на основній частині вашого бізнесу, яка приносить гроші, використовуйте HeadBidder.net для механічної роботи з керування рекламою, яка автоматизована на платформі. Платформа керування ставками Header Bidding створена для видавців і професійних команд онлайн-реклами. Поєднує готові до ви...

QApop

QApop допоможе вам використовувати Quora як маркетинговий канал. За допомогою свого маркетингового інструменту ви можете: - Відкривати найкращі запитання про Quora - Штучний інтелект допоможе вам відповідати на запитання за лічені хвилини - Відстежувати запитання без відповідей за допомогою сотень п...

Nexweave

Nexweave допомагає компаніям збільшити залученість і конверсії, надаючи гіперперсоналізовані зображення, GIF-файли та інтерактивні відео на веб-сторінках на всьому шляху клієнта. Понад 1500 відділів продажів і маркетингу довіряють нам свою електронну пошту, WhatsApp і персоналізацію цільової сторінк...

Websays

Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...

Endorsal

Endorsal — повністю автоматизуйте відгуки клієнтів онлайн. Імпортуйте відгуки з Google, Facebook тощо. Запити на автоматичний перегляд. Красиві віджети відгуків.

Hupso

Hupso — безкоштовний аналізатор веб-сайтів. Він надає безкоштовні звіти для тисяч веб-сайтів. Для кожного веб-сайту в нашій обширній базі даних ви можете переглянути детальний аналіз, включаючи статистику трафіку, щомісячні прибутки, інформацію про обмін у Facebook, розташування веб-сервера та оцінк...

WiserNotify

Ми, як люди, звикли довіряти своїм почуттям! Незалежно від того, наскільки технологія трансформується, нам все одно потрібна перевірка, щоб бути впевненими. WiserNotify допоможе вам отримати цю перевірку. Це допомагає вам налагодити зв’язок із клієнтом, щоб збільшити довіру та продажі. За допомогою ...

Multiview

VisitorView — це програмне забезпечення для веб-аналітики, яке зіставляє IP-адреси компаній, які відвідують ваш веб-сайт, із нашою базою даних, щоб повідомити вам назви цих компаній тощо.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow — це набір багатоканальних розмов на основі ШІ для залучення клієнтів. Універсальна платформа SleekFlow забезпечує безперебійну та персоналізовану подорож клієнта через доступні для кожного канали обміну повідомленнями, включаючи WhatsApp, Instagram, живий чат тощо. SleekFlow присвячений ф...

