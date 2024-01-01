Альтернативи - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Переосмисліть спосіб спілкування з клієнтами. ManyChat дозволяє вам взаємодіяти з вашими клієнтами 24/7 — скористайтеся можливостями автоматизації маркетингу вже сьогодні!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Автоматизуйте обслуговування клієнтів за допомогою ChatBot і ніколи не втрачайте шанс продати чи допомогти своїм клієнтам. Створюйте власні чат-боти з нуля, не потрібні технічні навички!
Drift
drift.com
Drift — це новий спосіб, у який компанії купують у компаній. Спробуйте наші розмовні інструменти маркетингу та продажів, розроблені, щоб полегшити покупки сьогодні, абсолютно безкоштовно.
Botpress
botpress.com
Створюйте чат-боти ChatGPT напрочуд швидко 🚀. Перший конструктор чат-ботів нового покоління на базі OpenAI. Створюйте ботів, подібних до ChatGPT, для свого проекту чи бізнесу, щоб виконувати завдання. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel — це провідна платформа ботів для створення чат-ботів штучного інтелекту для Facebook. Дізнайтеся, як швидко та легко створити бота Facebook Messenger – кодування не потрібне.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox — це робочий простір без коду, який відкриває потужність WhatsApp для масштабування вашого бізнесу за допомогою Shared Inbox, WhatsApp Chatbot без коду, WhatsApp Broadcasts тощо
Qualified
qualified.com
Кваліфікований допомагає компаніям швидше створювати конвеєри. Доторкніться до свого найбільшого активу – вашого веб-сайту – щоб визначити своїх найцінніших відвідувачів, миттєво починати розмови про продажі, планувати зустрічі, конвертувати вихідний і платний трафік і виявляти сигнали наміру купува...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Перетворіть перегляди сторінок на клієнтів. Розпізнавайте компанії, які зараз переглядають ваш веб-сайт, і перетворюйте їх на клієнтів!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Спільна платформа для створення агентів ШІ. Команди використовують Voiceflow для розробки, тестування та запуску чату чи голосових агентів ШІ — разом, швидше та в масштабі.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Автоматизуйте взаємодію зі своїми клієнтами та співробітниками на 135+ мовах і через 35+ каналів, щоб досягти ефективних результатів за менших витрат.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Розмовний штучний інтелект, який не є штучним. Створюйте значущі, персоналізовані зв’язки зі своїми клієнтами, забезпечуючи реальні результати для свого бізнесу.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics діє як ваш надійний другий пілот для бізнесу з метою зробити вас розумнішими, швидшими та впевненішими у прийнятті рішень на основі даних. IBM Cognos Analytics надає кожному користувачеві — спеціалісту з обробки даних, бізнес-аналітику чи фахівцю, який не займається ІТ — більше ...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor переосмислює CX за допомогою Generative AI & NLP, створюючи динамічні шляхи клієнта в каналах обміну повідомленнями. Наша платформа CX з низьким кодом/без коду поєднує Digital Assistant і Intelligent Process Automation, пропонуючи персоналізовану, цілеспрямовану взаємодію. Це виходить за рамк...