Movable Ink

Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eliminates cumbersome manual work processes. Marketers can personalize the images in email and mobile marketing messages, without code, through real-time data access and decisioning. The creative and logic for content modules can be reused across channels and campaigns, and result in infinite creative variations. The world’s most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance, while simultaneously simplifying workflow and enabling marketing flexibility. Movable Ink is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s “Best Workplaces” (2022, 2021, 2020, & 2019) and Built In NYC’s “Best Places to Work” (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, & 2018), as well as Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Movable Ink was also named a winner of AdWeek’s Best of Tech Partner Awards for Marketing Cloud/Automation (2020 & 2019). Headquartered in New York City, Movable Ink and its more than 550 employees serve its global client base from operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more about us at movableink.com.

หมวดหมู่:

Productivity
ซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนบุคคล
เครื่องยนต์ส่วนบุคคล

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Movable Ink อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

