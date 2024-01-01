WebCatalog

Ixkio

Ixkio

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: ixkio.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Ixkio บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC tag and QR code combined applications. Developed and managed by Seritag, a leading global provider of NFC tags and products

หมวดหมู่:

Productivity
ระบบการจัดการแท็ก

เว็บไซต์: ixkio.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Ixkio อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

google.com

Impact

Impact

impact.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Stape

Stape

stape.io

TAGLAB

TAGLAB

taglab.net

Monita

Monita

getmonita.io

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

crownpeak.com

Commanders Act X

Commanders Act X

commandersact.com

Apollo

Apollo

apolloplatform.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.