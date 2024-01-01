WebCatalog

Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enables customers to create tailored digital experiences, to expand their brand and grow their revenue. Clients around the world including Unilever, Bosch, Nintendo, Asos and La Redoute trust Crownpeak's cloud-native SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions to achieve their data-driven content goals and level up their digital experience initiatives. Founded in 2001, Crownpeak continues to expand their product suite, providing Content Management, Digital Accessibility and Quality and Product Discovery capabilities to empower customers to build their own customized and successful DXP. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crownpeak has offices in countries across the globe, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Münster, Sofia and Dortmund, Germany.

Business
ระบบการจัดการแท็ก

