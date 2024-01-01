EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make a 58% increase in engagement in just 6 months. 86 % of our customers found us essential or very useful. 96 % of our customers would recommend EzyInsights to a colleague.

เว็บไซต์: ezyinsights.com

