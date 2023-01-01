WebCatalog

Bloomerang

Bloomerang

Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.

หมวดหมู่:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

เว็บไซต์: bloomerang.co

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Bloomerang อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

