Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when we “show up” – with a customer, a prospect, or anyone else. Because your client-facing teams share responsibility for your customer journey and your revenue targets, we believe they should also share a common language and uplifted team culture. Blind Zebra coaching creates shared thought, action, and language for a more seamless customer experience and better performance against your KPIs. Over 100 companies such as ChurnZero, Emarsys, Kronologic, Terminus, and Salesforce depend on Blind Zebra to support their client-facing teams using our unique Think-Do-Say™ methodology. To learn more, please visit https://blind-zebra.com.
หมวดหมู่:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

