เว็บไซต์: meetrecord.com

MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales reps performed, and get recommendations on what can be improved. Personalized AI Coaching -- The AI-generated personalized coaching programs that mimic your best-performing salespeople. Track progress and evaluate adherence to the program using call transcripts and AI. CRM Automation -- Generate automated call and deal summaries, capture customer requirements, and follow-up emails, and make note of customer feedback using AI. Send these to your CRM or share them with the right team directly from your MeetRecord dashboard.

เว็บไซต์: meetrecord.com

