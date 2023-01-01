WebCatalog

Retention.com integrates with the world’s leading marketing automation platforms to maximize audience growth, reclaim abandonment cart revenue, and re-engage lapsed audiences through industry leading data integration systems. Maximize untapped revenue for your e-commerce store with a platform that’s built to increase customer retention and increase abandonment revenue by 10x.

