mailboxlayer
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: mailboxlayer.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för mailboxlayer på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing the goal of assisting developers and businesses in fighting fraudulent users and increasing success rates of email campaigns.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: mailboxlayer.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till mailboxlayer. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.