LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.

Kategorier :

Webbplats: loginextsolutions.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till LogiNext. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.