Glympse
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: corp.glympse.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Glympse på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates to where people, products and assets are while in motion. The Glympse predictive visibility and location intelligence technology is used by brands globally.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: corp.glympse.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Glympse. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.