Embed Signage (embed) is digital signage software beyond the realms of standard. It’s packed with incredible scheduling, a beautiful visual builder, custom user roles, content apps/widgets, plugins, analytics and so much more. It is compatible with a wide range of device platforms including BrightSign, Samsung Smart Signage Platform, LG WebOS for Signage, ChromeOS, Windows, ONELAN, macOS, iOS and Android. embed is sold through a global network of resellers to thousands of users worldwide, delivering digital signage projects across multiple industries. Start a Free 28 day trial: https://app.embedsignage.com/register Create great content, quickly - simple WYSIWYG layout builder including ability to design for multiple resolutions, orientations as well as touch content in just a few clicks. Range of plugins and content apps including Microsoft Power BI, YouTube, Twitter, IPTV, RS232, Dynamic Data (JSON, XML, Excel, CSV, Tabular Webpages) and more. Create Immersive Experiences - Go beyond the screen and pair embed with external sensors and lighting systems for immersive experiences to wow your audience (RS232, TCP, UDP comms). Save time by automating content - schedule content by days, dates, times, temperature, weather conditions, wind speeds, device connectivity, astronomical clock or meeting room availability (when used with embed room booking plugin). Manage your signage on the go - use your mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop to manage your signage. Flexible hardware choices - thousands of devices to build your signage network with. Select from any of our supported device platforms including ChromeOS, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Samsung Smart Signage Platform, LG WebOS for Signage, BrightSign and ONELAN. Involve your entire team - with custom user roles and permissions you can involve your entire team in managing your network of signage with the appropriate level of access. Monitor and Analyse - Built in Analytics platform for measuring content playback, device statistics and touch interactions. Designed to scale - from 1 to 10, to 100, to 1000, embed signage is designed for scalability. Used by thousands worldwide to deliver Digital Signage projects across multiple industries. Start a Free 28 day trial: https://app.embedsignage.com/register

