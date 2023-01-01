Signagelive is a cloud-based digital signage platform that provides you with the features and support you require to communicate simply and effectively with your audience wherever they are located. For over 20 years, Signagelive has helped thousands of companies like yours to achieve the maximum impact from deploying digital signage into your organisation. No matter what type of media content or source of media you wish to display, Signagelive has the tools and capabilities to meet your current and future requirements. If you have data and dashboards you want to publish to your displays, we have the skills and resources to help you achieve your goals. Our robust, feature-rich software has been developed and refined through feedback from thousands of customers just like you. Many companies have already invested in displays and media players and through our extensive device support we can work with you to reuse your existing displays and media players and recommend alternatives if required. From initial enquiry through to successful deployment and operation of your digital signage network, our support and customer success teams will be with you every step of the way. We know that data security and user management is of paramount importance to every customer, so we will work with you to ensure we provide you with the assurance you require to know that your digital signage is in safe hands with Signagelive.

