Cognician
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
