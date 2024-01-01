Cognician

Cognician

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: cognician.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Cognician på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
Kategorier:
Business
Training & Development Companies

Webbplats: cognician.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Cognician. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

pmi.org

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Du kanske också gillar

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

wanywhere.com

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Thrive Global

Thrive Global

thriveglobal.com

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Populum

Populum

populum.io

Echometer

Echometer

echometerapp.com

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Slidergap

Slidergap

spidergap.com

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Stonly

Stonly

stonly.com

Utforska

Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.