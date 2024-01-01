WebCatalog

Qwoted

Qwoted

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: qwoted.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Qwoted no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you need. Qwoted automatically creates a portfolio of your work, and you can learn who your audience is, see the reach of your pieces, and measure your impact all within your Qwoted profile. PRs and self-representing sources can also utilize Qwoted to cut through the noise and pitch to reporters with our in-app messaging feature.

Categorias:

Productivity
Other Public Relations Software

Site: qwoted.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Qwoted. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Rolli

Rolli

rolliapp.com

RepTrak

RepTrak

reptrak.com

Press Kite

Press Kite

presskite.com

ClipSource

ClipSource

clipsource.com

Whitefriar

Whitefriar

whitefriar.com

Linkby

Linkby

linkby.com

PressKitHero

PressKitHero

presskithero.com

Screeners.com

Screeners.com

screeners.com

OnFrontiers

OnFrontiers

onfrontiers.com

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.