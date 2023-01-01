LiveVoice.io is the smart app solution for audio transmission at on-site and online events. Perfect for: - Simultaneous interpretation - Guided Tours - Silent stages and more You can use any smartphone, tablet or computer. No extra hardware necessary. Works via WIFI and mobile data. As a flexible cloud alternative to traditional analogue audio transmission systems you can use LiveVoice for any size of conference, business meeting, church gathering or other event. It also makes remote interpretation possible, because interpreters can work from any place in the world. You can even embed audio channels into your website, for example for interpretation of video livestreams or webinars. At on-site events, listeners bring their own smartphones and headphones, so no more handing out of devices, plus you avoid hygienic issues. Also for the sending device (e.g. for interpreters) a smartphone or computer is all you need. Since you do not need any hardware, costs are much lower than with traditional interpretation systems. This makes it affordable for everyone. With LiveVoice you can manage everything yourself and create as many events and audio channels as you need!

