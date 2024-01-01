WebCatalog

Keyri

Keyri

Keyri is a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Users simply scan a QR code on your login page with their smartphone and pass biometrics in your mobile app to log into your web app.

