ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or occasion. • Dynamic QR Codes: Even the free tier offers dynamic QR codes, allowing you to update the content behind the code without needing to regenerate a new one. • Built-in QR Scanner: Scan QR codes on the go directly within the platform. Scan history lets you easily access previously scanned codes. • ME-Ticket Integration: Looking to sell event tickets? ME-QR offers ME-Ticket, a platform to create events, generate QR code tickets, and manage sales. Overall, ME-QR is a versatile QR code solution for individuals and businesses seeking a user-friendly platform with free option, customization and dynamic features and a paid option with API integration and unlimited advertising.

Kategorie :

Strona internetowa: me-qr.com

