WebCatalog

Xenioo

Xenioo

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: xenioo.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Xenioo op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Xenioo is a renowned powerful and flexible platform which empowers professionals and businesses to build and publish their bots on multiple channels. We founded Xenioo in early 2017, with a mission to provide the fastest and greatest feature-packed chatbot platform possible. As the approach of Xenioo's chatbot creation is a type of "design first"​ model, you can create your chatbot without needing to select your target platform in advance. Once you are done with the design, you can then deploy it simultaneously on multiple channels. Xenioo supports publishing on the following channels: Web Site, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp and Slack. Xenioo has all the tools. So all you need to give, is a degree of commitment and creativity.

Categorieën:

Business
Botplatformsoftware

Website: xenioo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Xenioo. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Singlebox

Singlebox

Space

Floatbot

Floatbot

floatbot.ai

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Snaptravel

Snaptravel

snaptravel.com

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Ironclad

Ironclad

ironcladapp.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Verkennen

Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.