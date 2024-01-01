WideBot
Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.
Website: widebot.net
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor WideBot op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless personalized experience. We offer basic to full-fledged solutions from data training and building, tailoring and optimization to hosting and maintenance, with ongoing technical support.
Categorieën:
Website: widebot.net
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan WideBot. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.