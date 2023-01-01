WebCatalog

Marquiz.io

Marquiz.io

Hebt u WebCatalog niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: marquiz.io

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Marquiz.io op WebCatalog voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization. Sign up at www.marquiz.io and discover how Marquiz can help your business scale its marketing strategy.

Website: marquiz.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Marquiz.io. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

FlexiQuiz

FlexiQuiz

flexiquiz.com

Upflowy

Upflowy

upflowy.com

CrowdSignal

CrowdSignal

crowdsignal.com

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

MagiQuiz

MagiQuiz

magiquiz.com

CoinSurvey

CoinSurvey

coinsurvey.io

Trustt

Trustt

trustt.io

Libsyn

Libsyn

libsyn.com

MuqeeAI

MuqeeAI

muqee.ai

Fillout

Fillout

fillout.com

ClassMarker

ClassMarker

classmarker.com

phpList

phpList

phplist.com

Product

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.