Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across industries, geographies, job titles, and so much more. Kloser Chrome extension is a perfect companion for your prospecting workflows. Kloser uses public information, proprietary B2B databases, and state of the art artificial intelligence to find any business prospect’s email in seconds!
