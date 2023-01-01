InEvent
Website: inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
