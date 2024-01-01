babelforce
Website: babelforce.com
babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions
