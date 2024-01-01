Espressive delivers enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance that reduces costs while boosting employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction from day one. Espressive Barista, our virtual support agent (VSA) for the enterprise, combines the perfect blend of digital experience, intelligence, and automation to deliver employee self-help that exceeds human capability to elevate the experience of getting help at work. Barista takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%.

Categorieën :

Website: espressive.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Espressive. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.