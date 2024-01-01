WebCatalog

Espressive

Espressive

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: espressive.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Espressive op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Espressive delivers enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance that reduces costs while boosting employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction from day one. Espressive Barista, our virtual support agent (VSA) for the enterprise, combines the perfect blend of digital experience, intelligence, and automation to deliver employee self-help that exceeds human capability to elevate the experience of getting help at work. Barista takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%.

Categorieën:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

Website: espressive.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Espressive. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Supervity

Supervity

supervity.ai

Neocom.ai

Neocom.ai

neocom.ai

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Skykit

Skykit

skykit.com

Toonimo

Toonimo

toonimo.com

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

Claritysoft

Claritysoft

claritysoft.com

Satelia

Satelia

satelia.eu

Grytics for Communities

Grytics for Communities

grytics.com

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

lphachat

lphachat

alphachat.ai

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Verkennen

Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.