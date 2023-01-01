WorkCast
WorkCast is a cloud-based platform used for creating fully branded webinars, live streams, and virtual events. We’ve been helping businesses grow in the publication, fintech, association, and education spaces since 2008 by making it simple for them to engage with their audiences on a truly global scale using digital event experiences. Our technology is easy to start and powerful at scale, providing businesses with the tools they need to unleash their digital event potential, with outstanding support every step of the way. WorkCast's headquarters are in the North East, UK, and with offices in Edinburgh and Seattle, offering the team an international presence and allowing WorkCast to support customers around the world. For more information, visit https://info.workcast.com.
