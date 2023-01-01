WebCatalog

Snitcher

Snitcher

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: snitcher.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Snitcher med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Snitcher enables you to find and close more deals, improve re-targeting and enrich analytics. By identifying the companies visiting your website and connecting to CRM’s and Google Analytics. Our platform offers high identification rates (2-3x industry averages). The interface is easy to use, boasting powerful filtering to focus on the leads that matter. New leads can be sent to sales via integrations with notifications on further visits. Marketing can analyse performance in the platform or enrich Google Analytics with company information to build reports and ad audiences.

Kategorier:

Business
Visitor Identification Software

Nettside: snitcher.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Snitcher. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Alternativer

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Clearbit

Clearbit

clearbit.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

User.com

User.com

user.com

Lead Forensics

Lead Forensics

leadforensics.com

Customers.ai

Customers.ai

customers.ai

Utforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.