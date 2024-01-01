Mehery is a young, one year old company, building solutions in the digital space. It’s been founded by a team of technocrats and technologists with cumulative experience of over a 100 years and with extensive experience in the digitization of enterprise systems, digital transformation journeys of large enterprises, and building to scale, social media management systems. Mehery has been born of an idea to democratize customer engagements – informative, acquisitive, proactive, and reactive across all digital assets of an organization. We believe that getting the digitalization correct and providing the ability to mine it on a no-code, digital marketing driven non-event, will be the key to enterprise successes moving forward. Our customers, are our partners, in mutual successes. Our journey, together, has just begun.

