Lemonade Insurance is a pioneering insurance company that has revolutionized the traditional insurance industry with its innovative approach. Unlike traditional insurers, Lemonade operates on a digital platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to provide seamless and hassle-free insurance experiences to its customers.

Nettside: lemonade.com

