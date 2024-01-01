Inex One
Access the top expert networks and survey firms - all in one platform. You save time and reduce cost. Simplify your market research, and get more time for insights and decisions that create value. Inex One is the fastest growing platform in the expert network industry. It is used by more than 400 firms worldwide, including 7 of the top-10 global strategy consulting firms, 3 of the top-10 private equity firms, 7 of the top-10 market research firms and hundreds of corporate strategy teams. When using Inex One, you get access to more than 40 top expert networks and survey firms worldwide. Workflows and billing are streamlined in the platform. It is easy to collaborate with colleagues, gather insights, and keep track of spending. Compliance teams can manage all their firmwide market research usage in one efficient portal. For more information, visit www.inex.one, or get in touch at [email protected]. Inex One has offices in Stockholm, New York, Singapore, London and Paris.
