Alternativer - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) er et datterselskap av Amazon som leverer on-demand cloud computing-plattformer og API-er til enkeltpersoner, selskaper og myndigheter, på en betal-etter-du-go-basis. Disse netttjenestene for cloud computing tilbyr en rekke grunnleggende abstrakt teknisk infrastruktur og di...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude er en neste generasjons AI-assistent for oppgavene dine, uansett skala.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud tilbyr et integrert sett med pålitelige og sikre cloud computing-verktøy og -produkter, som hjelper deg med å bygge skyinfrastruktur, datasentre i flere regioner for å styrke virksomheten din global industri. Prøv det gratis.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Med bare noen få dusin eksempelbilder kan du trene opp en fungerende, toppmoderne datasynsmodell på mindre enn 24 timer
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Oppdag hva et konvolusjonelt nevralt nettverk kan generere ved å overbehandle et bilde og forbedre funksjonene.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Finn alle på nettet med FaceCheck.ID-søkemotoren for ansiktsgjenkjenning. Søk etter personer etter bilde og bekreft at du snakker med personen de utgir seg for å være.
npm
npmjs.com
npm er en pakkebehandler for JavaScript-programmeringsspråket vedlikeholdt av npm, Inc. npm er standard pakkebehandler for JavaScript-runtime-miljøet Node.js. Den består av en kommandolinjeklient, også kalt npm, og en online database med offentlige og betalte private pakker, kalt npm-registeret.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Enkelt og raskt annoteringsverktøy for å skalere opp maskinlæringsprosjektene dine.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den ledende produksjonsplattformen for Full Stack AI, LLM og datasyn for modellering av ustrukturerte bilde-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Kraften til video, gjort enkelt for deg, team, skapere, konferanser, markedsføringskurs. Alt-i-ett videoplattform for fremtiden til nettet.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fullstendige infrastrukturen for opplæringsdata for bedrifter som dekker merking, arbeidsflyter, datasett og mennesker i løkken.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Bygg, finjuster, gjenta og administrer AI-modellene dine raskere med treningsdata av høyeste kvalitet.
Syte
syte.ai
Finn det. Handle det. Øk ytelsen til netthandel med en visuell søkeopplevelse som forbinder kunder med produkter de vil elske.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai er en nettbasert plattform som kan brukes til bildemerking og for utvikling av AI-baserte bildegjenkjenningsapplikasjoner. Den har to hovedmål: det første er å gjøre bildekommentaroppgaven så praktisk og effektiv som mulig, selv for store prosjekter med mange mennesker som jobber med b...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor merkeplattform for robotikk og autonom kjøring. Segments.ai er en rask og nøyaktig datamerkingsplattform for multisensordatamerking. Du kan få segmenteringsetiketter, vektoretiketter og mer via de intuitive merkegrensesnittene for bilder, videoer og 3D-punktskyer (lidar og RGBD). Segme...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-adopsjon hos Enterprises. Vi støttes av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars og andre bemerkelsesverdige investorer TuneChat: Vår chat-app drevet av åpen kildekode-modeller TuneStudio: Lekeplassen vår for utviklere for å finjustere og distribuere...
Encord
encord.com
Alle verktøyene du trenger for å bygge bedre modeller, raskere Encord er den ledende dataplattformen for avanserte datasynsteam: Strømlinjeform merking og RLHF-arbeidsflyter, observer og evaluer modeller, og administrer og kurater data for å komme raskere til produksjons-AI.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs datasynsløsninger hjelper bedrifter med å automatisere den visuelle gjennomgangen av video- og bildedataene deres for å oppdage og forstå betydningen av de mest nyanserte visuelle elementene – alt i sanntid for å levere handlingskraftig innsikt for å drive forretningsbeslutninger.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endelig en løsning laget for bedrifter Med Mark AIs omfattende merkevareguide og AI-tilpasningsmuligheter tilbyr vi en løsning på bedriftsnivå som lar deg forme AI-ens identitet og meldinger for å møte kravene til virksomheten din.