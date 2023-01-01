WebCatalog

GA Connector

GA Connector

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: gaconnector.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for GA Connector med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability back to specific traffic sources, not just users. Founded in 2015 by developer and entrepreneur Sergiy Zuev, GA Connector now helps hundreds of sales and marketing teams around the world to track and maximize their marketing ROI. Customers range from SMB to entrerprise, and include companies in the Fortune 500 and even the Fortune 250. GA Connector is a fully remote company with staff based around the world in locations that include the US, Europe, and Asia. GA Connector integrates Google Analytics and Google Adwords with your CRM (Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, etc), to show you - in your CRM - which leads and opportunities actually generate revenue - and which are a waste of your marketing budget.

Kategorier:

Business
Other Lead Generation Software

Nettside: gaconnector.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet GA Connector. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Alternativer

Dripify

Dripify

dripify.io

SalesMind AI

SalesMind AI

sales-mind.ai

Salesrobot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

Scrap.io

Scrap.io

scrap.io

TweetDM

TweetDM

tweetdm.com

HelloLeads

HelloLeads

helloleads.io

Omkar Cloud

Omkar Cloud

omkar.cloud

LinkedoJet

LinkedoJet

linkedojet.com

LeadsMotion

LeadsMotion

leadsmotion.com

DandyDialer

DandyDialer

dandydialer.com

Prospects For Agents

Prospects For Agents

prospectsforagents.com

GrafoAI

GrafoAI

grafo-ai.com

Utforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.