WebCatalog

botsplash

botsplash

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: botsplash.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for botsplash med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.

Kategorier:

Business
Programvare for botplattformer

Nettside: botsplash.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet botsplash. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Alternativer

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Du liker kanskje også

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

WorkOS

WorkOS

workos.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Payemoji

Payemoji

payemoji.com

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

EvaluAgent

EvaluAgent

evaluagent.com

Messagely

Messagely

messagely.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Verint

Verint

verint.com

Froged

Froged

froged.com

Utforsk

Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.