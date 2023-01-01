WebCatalog

Sociabble

Sociabble

Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and may be viewed on mobile, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. The authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Sociabble uses user activation, rewards, and recognition on various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Sociabble’s unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace – leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries, and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.

카테고리:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

