대안 - Sociabble
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate는 귀하의 모든 제휴 및 추천 마케팅 요구 사항을 처리합니다. Tapfiliate를 Shopify, WooCommerce 및 30개 이상의 기타 통합과 동기화하세요.
Talkable
talkable.com
온라인 상점, 지역 비즈니스 및 B2B 서비스를 위한 훌륭한 추천 마케팅 프로그램 ✅. 성장 마케팅을 위한 고객 충성도 프로그램. 실행, 테스트 및 최적화가 쉽습니다! 고객에게 보상하세요!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
번영하는 브랜드는 홍보대사와 함께 만들어집니다. Shopify, Amazon 및 WooCommerce와 통합되는 올인원 브랜드 홍보대사 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
매일 밤 밤새도록 비즈니스를 성장시키세요. GrowSurf는 기술 스타트업을 위한 추천 소프트웨어입니다. 우리 고객은 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% 월별 성장을 경험하고 있습니다.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
열성 팬을 최고의 마케팅 담당자로 전환하세요. Rewardful은 SaaS 회사가 Stripe & Paddle을 사용하여 제휴 및 추천 프로그램을 설정하는 간단한 방법입니다. 계정을 연결하기만 하면 추천, 할인 및 커미션을 추적할 수 있습니다!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
고객이 새로운 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 준다고 상상해 보십시오! 고객 추천은 바이럴 마케팅과 사업 번창의 핵심입니다. ReferralCandy를 사용하면 동료 영향력의 놀라운 힘을 귀하의 매장에 가져오십시오.
Smile.io
smile.io
세계에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 로열티 앱을 사용하여 신규 고객을 영구 고객으로 전환하세요. 1억 2,500만 명 이상의 쇼핑객이 Smile을 통해 포인트를 적립하고 있습니다. 사람들에게 그들이 사랑하는 것을 주십시오.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS에 대한 제휴 및 추천 추적. 몇 분 만에 자신만의 제휴 및 추천 프로그램을 시작하세요. Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee 또는 API와 빠르게 통합됩니다.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
B2B 인바운드 및 아웃바운드 마케팅 소프트웨어를 완성하세요. 마케팅 및 영업팀이 웹사이트 트래픽에서 더 많은 리드를 얻고, 더 많은 방문자를 MQL로 전환하고, 완전한 마케팅 캠페인을 실행할 수 있도록 하세요.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
SaaS 수익 증대 서버나 코드가 필요하지 않습니다. Stripe의 결제 링크를 사용하는 회사는 복사-붙여넣기 통합을 통해 5분 안에 추천 추적을 시작할 수 있습니다!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador는 마케팅 담당자가 입소문의 힘을 활용하여 고객, 추천 및 수익을 늘릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 마케팅 담당자에게 친숙한 소프트웨어는 추천 마케팅을 단순화하고 고객, 제휴사, 영향력 있는 사람 및 파트너 등록, 추적, 보상 및 관리 프로세스를 자동화합니다. 전 세계 소비자 브랜드와 B2B 회사는 Ambassador의 선구적인 소프트웨어를 사용하여 추천 마케팅 프로그램, 파트너 및 제휴 프로그램, 영향력 있는 캠페인을 신속하게 구현, 확장 및 최적화하고 있습니다.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero는 강력한 제휴자, 영향력자 및 추천 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 단 $49pm부터 시작하는 GrowthHero는 귀하와 함께 확장됩니다! 성공을 위한 완전히 유연한 도구: - 화이트 라벨 파트너 포털, 코드가 필요 없이 완전히 사용자 정의 - 사용자 정의 가능한 추적 URL 및/또는 할인 코드 공유 - Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify 앱, BigCommerce 앱을 통해 통합 - 모든 비즈니스 유형에 적합 - 시장을 선도하는 API/Zapier 연결, 더욱 향상된 사용자 정의 및 자동화 - 탁월한...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Account Experience 소프트웨어는 비설문조사 데이터를 포함한 계정의 피드백을 자동으로 캡처하여 일선 관리자에게 실시간으로 배포하여 고객 이탈을 줄이고, 상향 판매를 촉진하며, 프로모터 기반 추천을 통해 신규 비즈니스를 성사시키는 데 도움을 줍니다.
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder는 홍보대사, 영향력 있는 사람, 제휴사를 한 지붕 아래로 모으려는 마케팅 팀을 위한 엔드투엔드 기업 창작자 관리 플랫폼입니다. Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation과 같은 소비자 중심 브랜드는 모두 SocialLadder를 사용하여 고객을 통해 마케팅하고 고객을 성장 동력으로 전환하여 커뮤니티를 활성화하여 콘텐츠를 만들고 전환율을 높입니다. SocialLadder 기술을 사용하면 커뮤니케이션을 간소화하고, 디지털 및 실제 작업을 할당하고, 참여를 모니...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo는 고객 사진 배포를 단순화하고 자동화하여 투어 및 활동 운영자가 다음을 수행할 수 있게 해주는 사진 및 비디오 마케팅 솔루션입니다. - 사진 추억을 통해 고객 경험을 향상시킵니다. - 고품질의 고객 소셜 게시물과 온라인 리뷰를 통해 입소문 마케팅을 장려합니다. - 귀하의 비즈니스에 대한 새로운 예약을 생성할 옹호자를 식별하십시오.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence는 GTM 팀을 위한 소셜 증명을 자동화하여 검증된 사례 연구, 사용후기 및 통계를 몇 분 만에 생성하는 고객 음성 플랫폼입니다. UserEvidence는 설문 조사 및 제3자 리뷰를 사용하여 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 지속적으로 피드백을 수집하고 제품의 가치를 입증하는 고객 스토리 라이브러리를 만듭니다. Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai 및 Ramp와 같은 판도를 바꾸는 B2B 회사는 UserEvidence를 사용하여 규모에 맞는 진정한 고객 스토리를 만듭니다.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
마케팅은 실험이다. 그리고 디지털 마케팅 전략을 위한 다음 훌륭한 실험은 사용자 생성 콘텐츠(UGC)를 활용하여 청중을 늘리고 청중 참여를 강화하며 수익을 늘리는 것입니다. 이것은 LoudCrowd에서 발생합니다. LoudCrowd는 세계에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 브랜드와 협력하여 사용자 제작 콘텐츠 성장 전략을 지원합니다. 이 플랫폼은 UGC의 가치를 측정하고, 고객 참여를 구성 및 자동화하고, 가치 있는 UGC를 생성하는 고객에 대한 보상을 생성하는 도구를 통해 고객 주도 성장을 지원합니다. 소셜 미디어를 통해 고객 및 팬과 직...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
귀하의 지역 비즈니스를 강화하는 세계에서 가장 진보된 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다. 무료 평가판 계정을 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고 추천을 극대화하며 고객 유지율을 높이세요. 현지 비즈니스 소유자와 협력하여 수많은 프리미엄 앱과 사전 구축된 통합을 찾아 결과를 더욱 향상하세요. 무료로 가입하세요(신용카드가 필요하지 않습니다).
Roster
getroster.com
모든 사람은 영향력을 갖고 있으며 최고의 브랜드는 Roster를 사용하여 이를 활용합니다. Roster를 통해 기업은 열정적인 고객을 브랜드 홍보대사로 전환하여 소셜 미디어에서 인지도를 높이고 리뷰와 같은 마케팅 이니셔티브를 강화하며 수익을 창출할 수 있습니다. Roster의 포괄적인 도구 세트는 기업에 도움이 됩니다. (1) 커뮤니티 모집, 참여 및 보상 (2) 브랜드 인지도 강화 (3) 사용자 생성 콘텐츠 활용 (4) 입소문 수익 증대